Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield residents plead with city council to save trees at trimming contract vote

The Bakersfield City Council approved a $1.4 million tree trimming contract extension as residents urged stronger protections for the city's tree canopy.
Posted

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Clear

106° / 74°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Clear

105° / 73°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Clear

103° / 73°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Clear

103° / 73°

0%