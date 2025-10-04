Bakersfield residents protest as Federal government shutdown passes third day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — About two dozen protesters gathered outside Congressman David Valadao's Bakersfield office as the government shutdown entered its third day, with both sides pointing fingers over who's responsible for the impasse.

The demonstration, organized by the California Alliance for Retired Americans, focused on concerns about potential cuts to federal programs including SNAP, Medicaid and Medicare benefits.

"We want the Republicans to finally come to the table with the Democrats and compromise, meaning come to an agreement in regards to what the budget should be, what should be in it that was taken out," said Gilbert Garcia, a member of CARA. "So basically, the restoration of Medicare, Medicaid. So the restoration of SNAP benefits, those things, those things that they pulled out."

Valadao, however, placed blame squarely on Democratic lawmakers in both chambers of Congress.

"The senators that voted against the government and all the Democrats in the house they voted against funding the government are where those people should be protesting because the reality is, we should never ever try to pass major policy riders in a very short term CR, especially one that they voted for 13 times and has continued to support," Valadao said in a phone call.

In an email to constituents Friday, the congressman acknowledged frustration over the shutdown and said he shares those concerns.

Lawmakers voted for a fourth day on competing continuing resolutions to reopen the government temporarily while negotiating a new budget. Neither bill received enough votes to pass.

The protest featured several speakers who voiced their frustrations with Republican lawmakers and expressed concerns about the potential impact on federal assistance programs that many Kern County residents rely on.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

