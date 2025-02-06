Bakersfield Residents Protest President Trump's new policies

As President Trump continues to sign new policies, people across the county are taking a stand. Here in Bakersfield, locals protested in front of City Hall on Wednesday, February 5 at 12 pm.



At 12 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, residents of Bakersfield made their way to the corner of Truxtun and Eye Street.

It was a peaceful protest, holding signs that said things like “All power to the people” “Free Palestine” and “Keep billionaires out of politics”.

The protest comes just weeks after President Trump signed multiple orders into executive office as well as increasing immigration arrests throughout the nation.

"Many people lives have been ripped apart for a long time now and it's time just get out in the streets and do something and say something," said protest organizer.

"Many people lives have been ripped apart for a long time now and it's time just get out in the streets and do something and say something,” said protest organizer.

Protest organizer, Haley, who did not want to share her last name, says she decided to hold this protest because she believes it just takes one person to take initiative and a true difference can be made.

That's exactly what happened Wednesday afternoon, with a group of 20-30 people, outside of City Hall off Truxtun in Downtown Bakersfield.

"We don't agree with the way ICE is attacking people. My grandparents were immigrants in the 1930's, the KKK burned our fields so we want to protect them,” said protester Kathy Stiles.

For others, like resident Kathy Stiles, this protest was personal.

"I've got some loved ones in my life that we tend at times to be concerned for and their well being and they're hard working people and they're people who have been here for a long time who want to succeed just like the rest of us,” said protester Gabriel Solorzano.

However, it wasn't just ICE that people were speaking out about, many also voiced their concerns on the war on Palestine, as well as some of president trump's other policies.

As Trump continues to announce more policies events like these are expected to increase in the near future.

