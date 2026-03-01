Bakersfield running club hosts second annual 'Run Against ICE' event at Hart Park on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of people gathered at Hart Park in Bakersfield on Saturday to take part in the "Run Against ICE," an event organized by Girls Run Bakersfield founder Luz Almanza.

Now in its second year, the 5K run was organized by Almanza, who says her own background as an immigrant motivated her to create the event.

"I'm an immigrant myself. So I think it's really important to show support, and that's what really made me want to start it," Almanza said.

Almanza says the positive response from last year's run inspired her to continue organizing the event.

"It was amazing feedback. Everybody that went, told me that they enjoyed it. It felt like a safe space, and we do try to keep it peaceful. It's a run," Almanza said.

"We want to support the immigrant community, and we just want to say that we stand with them, and we also stand with those that have been wrongfully killed or detained," Almanza said.

Ruben Ambriz participated in last year's Run Against ICE and returned this year to show solidarity with those affected by recent ICE raids.

"And I thought it was amazing to just show up and, like, have a voice and support the cause. And I wanted to show up this time for the same reason. Like, I understand that being a citizen here, like, I have the privilege of not fearing about my legal status, so I wanted to show up for those that can't and be together in solidarity against ice," Ambriz said.

Cynthia Arciga heard about the run through Instagram and attended with her family, seeing it as both an opportunity to stay active and connect with her heritage.

"Wanted to participate, and it's something to keep the kids active, but also to keep in touch with our roots. We are Mexican in Oaxacan and very proud with anything we can have the kids participate in to show them to find against this whole ICE raid," Arciga said.

Arciga also used the event as a teaching moment for her children.

"We saw other flags, not just Mexico flags, but just Brazilian flags. And it was just nice to have the kids see other parts that it's not just Mexico. There's a lot of different cultures. Everybody's different and everybody should be welcomed," Arciga said.

Organizers say they are planning to hold the run again next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

