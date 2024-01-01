Bakersfield Says Goodbye to Vida Eatery - For Now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For the past five years Vida eatery has supplied Bakersfield with unique and diverse vegan cuisine. But Saturday marked their last day of business before they close their doors.

However, like a phoenix, they will rise again, in a new form.

“This is an ‘L’. Not a loss. This is a learning experience for us. We learned a lot from this and we're gonna move forward,” said Alejandro Ocampo co-owner of a Vida eatery, which started at a local farmers market before expanding into a brick and mortar location.

“It is our last day of a sit down restaurant as we do a small pivot to become more of a ghost kitchen, where we'll still be able to provide our some of our items but only online for delivery.”

Karen Stewart has been a fan since the beginning.

“It's sad the restaurant is going away. He's done an amazing job. The ice cream is the best. I mean, you can't beat it. Food is amazing. If you're not vegan, you won't even care it’s so delicious,” she said.

On the final evening the restaurant was packed with loyal fans gathering for one last meal.

For some Vida is intertwined with sentimental moments.

“This place just brings a lot of memories especially with my mom, especially because she was the one who introduced it to me because she's vegan. So seeing it closed down just makes me miss the cinnamon rolls and the vegan orange chicken,” said Mckenzi, who had been going to the restaurant when visiting Bakersfield for years.

“It was a hub for so many different people. And that's what we're gonna miss a lot, the people,” Ocampo said, “It was definitely a passion project. We wanted to do something completely different that didn't exist in Bakersfield. And we're proud and we're really glad that we did it.

He's taking time to appreciate what he's achieved

“In May we got featured in The New York Times, which for me was amazing,” Ocampo said.

Ocampo wants to thank the Bakersfield community.

“It's been amazing because when we started out the farmers market, and when we had the opportunity to open this place, it's just it all went by so fast and then you know COVID happened. In the most difficult times we have had a lot of support.”

“Alejandro, we love you. We will miss you. This has been a great adventure and I hope you'll thrive.” said Karen Stewart.

Ocampo told me they're excited to return in February with a streamlined menu.

