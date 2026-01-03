Bakersfield sees fewer DUI arrests, no fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield saw fewer drunken driving arrests and no deadly DUI-related crashes on New Year’s Eve, a notable shift from the previous year.

The change comes after 2025 began with a deadly DUI crash in the early hours of Jan. 1, underscoring the dangers impaired driving poses during the holiday season.

This New Year’s Eve, however, Bakersfield police reported just one driver arrested for driving under the influence during a saturation patrol. Officers evaluated 18 drivers, cited 38 motorists for traffic violations and impounded six vehicles. Police reported no fatal DUI-related crashes, a contrast to the year prior.

Some credit increased public awareness and expanded ride options for the improvement.

“In our 18 years of practice, we’ve seen a lot of impaired driving cases — people getting behind the wheel with alcohol in their system,” said Daniel Setareh, managing attorney for Setareh Law, a personal injury firm that launched a statewide effort to reduce impaired driving on New Year’s Eve.

For the holiday, the firm offered free Uber ride vouchers across 19 California counties.

“Even if one person got home safely and one accident was prevented, then this campaign was absolutely worth it,” Setareh said.

Setareh said the firm received more than 4,500 total sign-ups, including about 2,500 within a single day. Roughly 700 vouchers were available, and more than 200 rides were used statewide.

Out of the 19 participating counties, Bakersfield ranked fourth in sign-ups, trailing only Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose.

Alongside Setareh Law’s initiative, Golden Empire Transit and Designated Driver Inc. also provided free or discounted ride options locally.

Setareh said the impact of the rides likely extended beyond the numbers alone.

“The assumption is that many of those 200 people had alcohol in their system,” he said. “Without that option, they might have gotten behind the wheel.”

Bakersfield police said the reduced DUI activity was unusual for the holiday and reflects a broader trend toward responsibility.

“I think people are starting to better understand the consequences of driving under the influence,” Setareh said.

Officials say enforcement efforts will continue. A new state law recently took effect increasing probation terms for drivers convicted of manslaughter while under the influence from two years to between three and five years.

Setareh Law said it plans to continue offering free ride campaigns in future years, encouraging residents to plan ahead and celebrate responsibly.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

