Bakersfield sees major crime drop with new CHP task force

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced the expansion of California Highway Patrol crime suppression teams to major cities across the state after seeing significant crime reductions in Kern County.

According to state statistics, CHP suppression teams helped drive crime to its lowest levels since 2021, with a 57% drop in homicides and a 60% drop in shootings in areas where the teams operate.

"We went to Kern County, which was the murder capital of California, Kern County, a few years ago, off the charts. I think for 5 out of the last 6 years they have been the murder capital of the state," Newsom said.

Bakersfield became one of the first cities to implement the new task force in April 2024. Since then, the suppression team has led to 859 felony arrests, 2,654 DUI arrests, 1,386 stolen vehicles recovered, and 114 firearms seized in the city.

"And those partnerships have proven unbelievably successful. So by the way, I mentioned Mayor Goh because not only did she enthusiastically embrace this, but she's seen some of the biggest decreases in crime in Bakersfield in the state," Newsom said.

The governor is now expanding CHP crime suppression teams into more major cities, including San Diego, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Sacramento, the Inland Empire, and the Central Valley.

"We've seen some success, so their willingness to engage has been profoundly consequential and beneficial, and I think lots of those communities that have seen declines think they can do better, can do more," Newsom said.

Since the first deployments began, officials say statewide they've made 9,000 arrests, recovered nearly 6,000 stolen vehicles, and taken over 400 illegal guns off the streets.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

