Bakersfield Sees Rise in DUI Deaths as Mother Calls for Stronger Laws

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is on track to surpass last year’s total number of DUI cases — a trend local officials and grieving families say should serve as a warning before anyone gets behind the wheel.

Angela Wilson knows the consequences all too well.

“It’s like you’re 50% happy and 50% sad on any given day. As happy as you are, or as much fun as everyone in the family is having at a birthday or a gathering… we still know someone is missing,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s 20-year-old son, Timothy Wilson, was killed in 2021 when a drunk driver crashed into the car he was riding in on Brimhall Road.

As the holidays approach — and after sitting through the offender’s trial — she says she began to see a troubling pattern.

“Most of them were repeat offenders — two or three times, some even more — who were in there for drinking and driving or a DUI accident,” she said.

DUI Fatalities Increasing in Bakersfield

According to Bakersfield Police, DUI-related deaths continue to rise. Last year, the department reported eight DUI fatalities. This year, that number has already climbed to twelve — with several weeks left in the year.

When asked why she thinks DUI cases continue to rise, Wilson didn’t hold back:

“I’m disgusted. There need to be harsher laws. I think getting just three years for taking someone’s life — and in some cases even less — is not enough.”

Police Chief Calls for Stronger Penalties

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry says DUI checkpoints were designed to reduce impaired driving, but they’re no longer enough on their own.

“The other lever that needs to be pulled — or at least considered — is increasing the punishment. It is a serious criminal offense to drink alcohol and get behind the wheel,” Terry said.

A Message Before You Head Out

As the city heads into one of the busiest times of the year for celebrations — and DUI arrests — Wilson hopes her story will remind drivers of what’s at stake.

If you plan on drinking, local officials urge you to arrange a safe ride home before ever getting behind the wheel.

