Bakersfield senior living community honors World War II veterans, including a 105-year-old British gunner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A senior living community in Bakersfield celebrated veterans, and we were there as they honored World War II veterans.

On Saturday, Bayshire Riverwalk Senior Living held a Veterans Day tribute. During the ceremony, they honored World War II veterans.

One of them was Ron Holdsworth, who turned 105 this year. He was a tail gunner in the British bomber during World War II.

Holdsworth's great-great niece, Angie Burns, attended the ceremony.

"Great to be here and a privileged to be able to share in the special moments," Burns said. "We don't know how many more opportunities we would have, so it was really special to be here today and to share."

She also spoke at the event and talked about her great-great uncle's career in the military.

"Ronnie completed the 32 operational missions, including flights over France and Holland and deep into Germany. And his final combat flight was January 1944, West Berlin," Burns said.

Burns was overwhelmed to see how her great-great uncle and other veterans were honored.

"Moving, very emotional, I think it's wonderful that that honor was obviously given on behalf of British airways, and of course, Air Commodore Chisholm and the RAF. So many people back home are really appreciative of everything and Ronnie's service. And so, yes, it was wonderful to see that in person," Burns said.

Holdsworth also received a replica of a Royal Air Force uniform he wore in 1944. He wore the replica during the ceremony.

"A long time. Long time. But I thought I'd put weight on, but not this much," Holdsworth said.

He was glad he was able to share this day with fellow veterans.

"Really good, we all need to share," Holdsworth said.

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence to remember fallen soldiers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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