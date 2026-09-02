Bakersfield sewer rate lawsuit could expand as SEIU seeks to join legal fight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Talks about increased sewer rates have been going on for months and it’s created a controversy among the community, ultimately leading to a lawsuit. New updates have now emerged which could bring in a third party.

It was a swift decision that took less than 10 minutes to make, but one that could dramatically reshape the future of an ongoing legal battle against the city.

In May, the city of Bakersfield approved a staggering 300% increase in sewer rates spread over five years.

The controversial move ignited widespread backlash and mounting frustration across the community, ultimately prompting Kern County to file a lawsuit in June challenging the massive rate hike.

The legal fight returned to court Tuesday morning, where the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, argued it should be permitted to join the county as a partner in the lawsuit against the city of Bakersfield.

“It’s important for SEIU to intervene in this lawsuit because the workers and residents of Bakersfield deserve a voice in this case. They’re the ones directly affected by the cities rate increases,” said attorney for SEIU local 521 Adriana Ochoa.

SEIU attorney Adriana Ochoa argued the current legal battle between the city and county fails to truly center the concerns of residents.

Among its claims, SEIU contends the city’s dramatic sewer rate hike places an unfair financial strain on local taxpayers.

After hearing forceful arguments from both city representatives and SEIU attorneys, Judge Bernard Barmann took the matter under submission and is expected to issue a ruling at a later date.

23ABC spoke with Bakersfield City Attorney Virginia Gennaro following the hearing. While she said the city was not surprised by the court’s decision to delay a ruling, officials remain hopeful the judge will ultimately side in their favor.

“A significant tentative ruling over 10 pages and hopefully we think the tentative ruling which was in favor of the city which will deny the ability of SEIU to come into that lawsuit, were hoping that that’s the ultimate ruling of the court,” said Gennaro.

A denial to enter the lawsuit isn’t going to stop SEIU as representatives say they’ll consider filing its own separate lawsuit if needed.

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