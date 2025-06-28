Bakersfield Shelters Brace for Post-Fireworks Pet Surges

Recommendations for pet owners include keeping pets indoors and using calming techniques during fireworks.

With the burst of colorful fireworks lighting up the sky on July 4th, what's a celebration for many can be a frightening time for pets.

In Kern County, the number of stray animals continues to rise especially around July 4th to help with the growing problem, animal rescues like Pups Without Borders travel from Los Angeles to the Bakersfield City Animal Care Center, hoping to ease the burden.

Eve Banuelos, president of the nonprofit, walks through local shelters searching for dogs in need — hoping to find them forever homes and avoid euthanasia.

"We had a little bit of room at our rescue. We figured we'd come and take two or three litters of pups. But once we decided to leave, we realized we wanted to take six — because we didn't want to leave them here," Banuelos explains.

Matt Buck, Director of the Bakersfield City Animal Care Center, says the last few days of July are the busiest time of the year and they don't have space.

"Most animal shelters experience a 40 to 60 percent increase during that time. Here in Bakersfield, we see a 100 percent increase — that number almost doubles."

As the shelter scrambles to rehome pets, Buck stresses the importance of microchipping.

That's exactly what I did with Snickers, as animal behaviorist Josh Proctor walked me through the process.

"The first thing we do is get them comfortable. I already know which direction I want the chip to go in — then I gently hold the head down and insert the microchip."

Buck says microchipping is vital, because after the holidays, many lost pets don't make it back home — and may be euthanized.

"As busy as our shelter is, not a lot of animals get a whole lot of time."

Other ways to keep your pets safe this holiday include: Keeping them indoors whenever possible If outside, make sure they're in a secure space Stay nearby if your pet is sensitive to loud noises Play music or use calming techniques to ease their anxiety.

Since this is a nationwide problem, do you feel like there's a real solution? "The solution is spay and neuter — and adopt, don't shop. It sounds simple, and it kind of is. But until spay and neuter is enforced and accessible, we're going to keep seeing these problems."

The Bakersfield City Animal Care Center is offering free microchips this Saturday so if you're worried about the cost there's one solution to keeping your pet safe.

