Bakersfield shines bright at annual Christmas Parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of people lined the streets of Bakersfield for the annual Christmas Parade, bringing festive energy and holiday spirit to the community.

The parade featured 44 float entries, 49 vehicle entries, 18 marching and performance groups and 17 bands, according to parade officials. Officials expected up to 10,000 people to attend the event.

The atmosphere was filled with music, lights and festive floats as families gathered to celebrate the holiday season.

Children at the parade shared their Christmas wishes, with many excited to see Santa Claus. Young parade-goers mentioned wanting dinosaurs, robot octopuses, ballerina items and nail sets for Christmas.

"A light saber. I like to battle with my cousin with it," said Noah Ramos when asked about his Christmas list.

Special appearances included the Flood Ministry elves and the Grinch, adding to the festive atmosphere that marked the start of the holiday season in Bakersfield.

