Bakersfield siblings to represent Team USA at Pan American Karate Championship in Costa Rica

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two Bakersfield siblings will represent Team USA at the Pan American Karate Championship in Costa Rica later this month.

Elijah Bonner, 10, and his sister Zoe Bonner, 12, are members of the Japan Martial Arts Academy in Bakersfield. Their father, Theontae Bonner, said the two have been competing for less than 4 years.

The siblings earned their spots on Team USA at nationals last month in Washington.

"They decided they wanted to go elite this year. So we worked this entire year to go to go elite. We tried out at Nationals. Elijah won the first seed, Zoe we won the third seat. And now we get to go to Costa Rica for the PKF, the Junior PKF Pan American tournament," Theontae said.

Elijah said his height gave him an advantage during the tournament.

"I was at the highest weight division cause I'm pretty tall so the kids were pretty big so they couldn't move that fast. But I but we do strength and conditioning workouts so I get to work on my movement," Elijah said.

Zoe said nerves set in before her first fight.

"When we got there and I was about to go, I realized that there was a lot of people. So I tried calming myself down, and it worked," Zoe said.

The two are already deep into preparation for the competition. Zoe described their training schedule leading up to the event.

"On Monday with privates with our coach for three hours and then on Tuesday we do one hour of kata. And then Wednesday, we do another three hours of private. And then we go on Thursday, we do strength and conditioning workouts. And then on Friday, we do two hours in competition team," Zoe said.

Both siblings said they see themselves competing professionally long-term. Elijah said his ultimate goal is clear.

"I see myself mostly going to all the international tournaments and being a ten times world champion," Elijah said.

Zoe shares the same ambition.

"My ultimate goal is to be a 10 time world champion," Zoe said.

Their father said the moment carries meaning beyond the competition itself.

"So, it's really huge that we're able to go and put Bakersfield on the map and let everyone know that, you know, we're here and we're gonna keep coming," Theontae said.

Elijah and Zoe are set to fly to Costa Rica on August 24. They will compete on August 26.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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