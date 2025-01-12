Bakersfield Sikh community organizes supply drive for those impacted by Los Angeles wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As multiple fires continue to burn in Los Angeles, Kern County residents are finding ways to help out.



Manpreet Kaur, the Vice-Mayor of Bakersfield, and others in the Sikh community have organized supply drives to help those impacted by the L.A wildfires.

“In the Sikh community I have received a lot of requests of folks wanting to help, they really felt a call to do something and help our neighbors in the Los Angeles area,” said Manpreet Kaur, Vice Mayor of Bakersfield.

Kaur says after seeing the demand in her community, she helped organize a supply drive.

“We’ve taken all of our Gudwara’s, which are Sikh places of worship, and we have made them collection sites so that we can collect the supplies that are most needed.”

The lists of items being collected includes new socks, blankets and underwear as well as non-perishable food as well as water and gatorade.

“We have been looking at what is needed both for our first responders as well as community members within the L.A area.

Kaur says this allows Kern County residents to provide help.

“We’ve partnered with an organization called Khalsa Aid and we will be taking all of the supplies from Bakersfield to Hollywood Sikh Temple. It has become a kind of a hub and a base to give supplies out to the neighbors and the community.”

The effort aligns with the Sikh community's beliefs.

“One of our Sikh principles is of generosity and being of service to others.”

Those looking to donate can come at any time to one of these Sikh temples in Bakersfield to donate supplies.

“We welcome the entire community to come and drop off supplies as they see fit.”

