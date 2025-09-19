Bakersfield skate fest rolls into North Beardsley Skate Park this Saturday

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A free skateboarding festival aims to change perceptions about the sport while bringing the Bakersfield community together this Saturday at North Beardsley Skate Park.

The Bakersfield Skate Fest, organized by She Mogul Media and radio station Precious 95.7, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and promises a family-friendly event featuring music, food vendors, activities and art projects.

"We've put together an event that celebrates skateboarding. My big priority for this event is to destigmatize skateboarding and promote it as a healthy outlet for youth and adults as well," Andrew Idell said.

Idell, who works with Precious 95.7, says the event will include smaller competitions throughout the day, culminating in a major contest with a $1,000 prize for the best skateboard trick.

The festival kicks off with a dedicated skate clinic during the first hour, designed to introduce newcomers to the sport. Idell believes events like this can help break down negative stereotypes about skateboarding culture.

"A lot of people see different aspects of skateboard culture as detrimental to kids, and what we find is that's not really the case," Idell said.

"So, we wanted to bring together music, and skating, art and socialization, and all these things in one place, and that's what we've done and it's been a lot of work, it's been a labor of love."

Organizers hope the event will encourage people to get outside, disconnect from their phones and build lasting friendships through skateboarding.

The Bakersfield Skate Fest takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Beardsley Skate Park.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

