Bakersfield Students Celebrate First Day of school amid joy moment of concern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the first day of school kicked off for many students and teachers across Kern County, families gathered outside Whitley Elementary School in eager anticipation—backpacks in hand, cameras ready, and smiles all around.

It was a heartwarming scene filled with joyful reunions, as longtime friends embraced after a summer apart. Inside the school, teachers prepared their classrooms and stood at their doors, ready to welcome a new wave of students—many stepping onto campus for the very first time.

Even before the school bell rang, some students were already in learning mode. One student, Elroy Davis, enthusiastically declared, “One trillion plus one trillion equals two trillion!”

Outside, parents lined up—some nervous, others emotional, and all proud. Among them was Edith Abrego, a mother of two, who watched her children head off to class with excitement.

"They've been super excited. They haven't stopped talking about it all summer — especially the last couple of days," Abrego said, smiling.Her daughter, Mikkala Abrego, couldn’t wait to get started:

“Learning more math and history… or something!” she said with a grin.Not all students were as confident walking through those gates, but many were hopeful. Aliyah Pack, a student known for her academic drive, admitted,

"I was nervous, but I know I'll be okay."

Her father, Jason Pack, was full of pride.

"They're honor roll every quarter, and on the principal's list. That makes me a proud parent."

Safety Concerns at Frontier High

But the morning wasn't without concern. Around 9 a.m., administrators at Frontier High School alerted families to a social media post referencing a possible shooter threat. A student was taken in for questioning.

Both Bakersfield Police and Kern High School District Police are investigating the incident, and as of now, authorities say there is no credible threat.

Looking Ahead

Despite the scare, the first day of school was filled with hopeful energy across the district. Families, teachers, and students alike are settling into a new year of learning, growth, and possibility.

