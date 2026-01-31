Bakersfield students take over Liberty Bell to express concerns over immigration enforcement

A day to voice their concerns and spread awareness. That was the theme of Fridays protest in downtown Bakersfield led by students. Students tell 23ABC that they want to see real change in their community when it comes to ICE enforcement.

Arriving at the Liberty Bell around 10:30, students held signs and chanted phrases as a way to raise awareness over ICE immigration enforcement.

“I think it’s important for our generation to come and speak out because even though most of us can’t vote yet, we need to speak up and tell the people that can vote that they need to vote for what’s right and can’t keep letting this happen,” said protester Claire Carrisalez.

According to student organizers, the protest only took a day to put together, adding they felt compelled to show up.

“It’s so sad that as us students had to do this and not the adults when adults have most of the power, I mean majority of the power,” said protest organizer Chloe Sanchez. “So, we decided to speak up and use our voices.”

While chants continued to echo throughout the streets, other students tell me they weren’t just there for themselves, but for their loved ones who are put in harms way by ICE raids.

“I am fighting for my country and I am most importantly fighting for my family. My family has worked hard to come here and I feel emotional over this. I do not stand for this and I want this to end,” said protester Millie Ortega.

However Kern County students weren’t the only ones out demonstrating.

Protests took place across the country on January 30, a nationwide movement that urged people to walk out school, work, and refrain from shopping.

Students say the goal is to continue to advocate for immigration reform whether that’s in person or through social media.

