Bakersfield swears in Brent Stratton as new police chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield officially welcomed its new police chief this week, as Brent Stratton was sworn in during a ceremony attended by community members, city leaders and law enforcement.

Stratton, a 22-year veteran of the Bakersfield Police Department, steps into the role after serving as assistant chief. During the ceremony, several community members spoke about their personal experiences with Stratton and his presence in neighborhoods across the city.

Pastor Tommy Romero recalled seeing Stratton engage with residents in east Bakersfield.

"He would pull through and people would say, 'Who's that cop?'. Coming from east Bakersfield, a cop pulls up on your deck, you're like oh," Romero said. “But I said 'That's Brent Stratton.' He’s a good guy, he’s a good man. He’s come here to check on us,”

City officials noted Stratton’s work in recent years addressing gun and gang violence. During his tenure as assistant chief, the department has reported reductions in crime over the past five years.

“I want to talk about crime reduction and making sure our city is safe — but I want people to feel safe,” Stratton said.

As chief, Stratton said he plans to continue focusing on crime reduction while also improving how residents perceive safety and their relationship with police.

“Being able to evolve, to be flexible, to recognize the challenges that we have — I always want to make sure that we’re being as efficient, as effective and as ethical as we can,” he said.

Outgoing Chief Greg Terry offered praise for Stratton during the ceremony.

“What has always stood out is your approach — that of a student. You ask questions, you listen,” Terry said.

The event was held at the Bakersfield Police Activities League, a location Stratton said was chosen intentionally to highlight community-based programs.

“I wanted to bring you to a part of town that some of you may not get to visit very often. This place is the best prevention and intervention tool that the Bakersfield Police Department has,” Stratton said.

During his remarks, Stratton also thanked his family for their support throughout his career, acknowledging the demands of law enforcement work.

He closed with a message to officers, emphasizing courage and service.

“I expect you to be fearless in the face of danger. I expect that you will demonstrate physical and moral courage,” Stratton said. “There is nothing more honorable than a willingness to lay down your life to protect those who rely on you.”

Stratton’s first official day as police chief is scheduled for May 1.

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