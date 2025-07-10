Bakersfield teen boxer Xavier Alcala goes pro at 17 after undefeated local streak

BAKERSFIELD CALIF. (KERO) — Xavier Alcala remembers the moment his boxing journey began in 2014 at this very gym.

"My dad brought me to the gym, and he was already the coach. I fell in love with it right then," Alcala said.

Starting at just 6 years old, Xavier won his first competition in Fresno.

His talent and determination have earned him the 9th national ranking in the lightweight division according to USA Boxing.

With over 30 fights nationwide and maintaining an undefeated record in Kern County, Xavier has established himself as one of the area's most promising young boxers.

Local boxing heroes have played a significant role in shaping Xavier's passion for the sport.

"Miguel and Chedda — those two are my inspiration. They're the main reason I started boxing," Alcala said.

Xavier's father, Daniel Alcala, serves as his first coach, while professional coach Sam Checa has joined the team as Xavier prepares for the professional ranks.

Daniel describes his son's extraordinary commitment to training.

"He gets on the bus at 3:29 in the morning and heads to Tehachapi to train in the mornings and run, then he's back here in Bakersfield by 3 p.m. to train again at 5:30 p.m.," Daniel Alcala said.

Xavier's victory at the Jr. Olympics Nationals in Las Vegas qualified him for professional boxing. When asked about his future plans, the young boxer has ambitious goals.

"What's next? Honestly, I don't know after this pro fight. It's about working on cutting weight, keep going, and the dream goal is making it on ESPN," Alcala said.

Xavier is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut on August 30 in Tijuana, Mexico, marking the beginning of what he hopes will be a successful career in the sport.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

