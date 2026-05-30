Bakersfield teen graduates at 16 earns college credits while chasing dream career

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At just 16 years old, Samuel Carranza is graduating near the top of his class with a 4.0 GPA, college credits, and a clear vision for his future all through online education.

For Samuel, the road to success wasn't always easy.

His school day begins at home, where online learning at IQ Academy in Los Angeles became the foundation of his academic achievements. But just a few years ago, he found himself struggling in school and unsure of what the future might hold.

"When I was in middle school, I was actually failing all my classes because ever since COVID, I've been online," Carranza said.

Rather than allowing those challenges to define him, Samuel decided to set a goal for himself.

"It's been a goal I've had since 9th grade," he said. "It's something me and my family talked about, and I was like, 'I want a goal,' and my goal was to graduate maybe a year early or two years early."

Determined to make that happen, Carranza took advantage of online coursework, dual-enrollment opportunities, and a flexible learning schedule that allowed him to move ahead academically while still pursuing his interests outside the classroom.

"I feel like when you're online, you have dedicated time to do hobbies and study what you like," he said.

That dedication paid off.

Samuel is now graduating with a 4.0 GPA, earning college credits, and finishing among the top students in his class an accomplishment that once seemed out of reach.

His hard work has not gone unnoticed by those around him.

"He has grown academically," said Spanish teacher John Molina. "He is respectful, dependable, and consistently motivated."

While graduation marks a major milestone, Samuel is already looking ahead to his next chapter.

Inspired by a childhood fascination with firefighting and a desire to serve others, he is preparing for a future career as a firefighter.

"I used to watch this show called Fireman Sam. I really loved it," Carranza said. "It always interested me. I love the trucks, and I really love helping out the community. I feel like it's something I'd be good at."

When asked what advice he would give to other young people, Samuel's message was simple:

"Work hard, stay in school, and if you can believe, you can achieve."

As graduation season continues, Samuel hopes his journey serves as a reminder that setbacks do not have to determine someone's future. Through determination, hard work, and a willingness to embrace new opportunities, he has transformed academic struggles into success — and he's just getting started.

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