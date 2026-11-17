BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A legacy built on courage, equality, and the fight for working families. This week, Bakersfield will come together to remember civil rights icon, Dolores Huerta. Tributes begin in Sacramento, but the celebration of her life and impact will soon be felt right here in Kern County.

“Even up to age 96, I mean she worked until a couple weeks before, maybe 6 weeks, before she got sick,” said daughter of Dolores Huerta, Lori Deleon.

She spent her life fighting for others. Now, they’re paying tribute to her.

Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Monday as Huerta lay in honor.

But for daughters Alicia and Lori, this isn’t just about a civil rights icon. It’s about their mother.

“I think it was a special time for us to have our mom to ourselves for just that last piece of time that we had with her since we’ve had to share her our entire lives with everyone else,” said daughter Alicia Huerta.

Lori DeLeon says at times sharing her mother was hard, especially as a child, but remembers wise words passed down to her.

“She, you know, turned to me and she just said, ' This sacrifice that you’re making of not being with me that has the potential of helping thousands of farmworker children so how do you argue with that,” said DeLeon.

Huerta helped build the United Farm Workers movement and spent decades fighting for workers, families, and lasting change.

Her impact stretched across the country, but Bakersfield was home.

That’s why her family says there was no question where her life should be celebrated.

“We have an opportunity here in Bakersfield to have our neighbors attend services and say goodbye to my mother as well, as well as local community members that have worked alongside with my mother,” said Huerta.

The two-day tribute begins Thursday at the IBEW hall with a public rosary and vigil.

Then Friday, a public interfaith memorial service and afternoon celebration of life will be held at the Dignity Health Convention Center.

Friday's celebration will honor not only her work, but the many lives she touched along the way.

“I think it’s gonna be a reunion of sorts; a lot of love is going to come together,” said Huerta.

As the community prepares to say goodbye, her family hopes people remember the message she left behind.

"Her last words were important messages that there is grace in giving, and that we should all continue to communicate nonviolently,” said Huerta.

Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect.

Thursday, November 19

Public Rosary & Evening Vigil



Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: IBEW Local 428 Hall

Address: 3921 Sillect Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Community gathering for prayer, reflection, and remembrance.

Friday, November 20

Interfaith Memorial Service & Celebration of Life

Location: Dignity Health Arena, Theater & Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301



8:00 a.m.: Opening blessing by Aztec dancers

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Interfaith Memorial Service

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Afternoon break

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Celebration of Life, tributes and performances

Public Admission: Both events are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Friday seating is first come, first served.

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