Bakersfield toddler makes top five in national “Toddler of the Year” contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I’m Madi Vollmer, and I was able to speak with a local toddler and his mother about why he’s running as Colossal’s Toddler of the Year. They are partnering with Toys for Tots.

Donations made through the competition are collected by the nonprofit DTCare and then granted directly to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, supporting children in need.

Allyson Koontz, is the mother of Damien Baron and she says,

“Just to see their look on their face, I just think it’s so cool that they are able to set up something like this for fun for us, but yet it’s helping other kids that don’t have it.”

Damien Baron is three years old from right here in Bakersfield. He is among the top five participants. “I’m from Bakersfield. Vote for me.” Damien said.

https://toddleroftheyear.org/2025/damien-99fa

