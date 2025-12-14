Bakersfield Toy Run celebrates 42 years of giving back to local families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Toy Run marked its 42nd year Sunday, bringing together hundreds of motorcyclists to support nearly 700 local families during the holiday season.

Motorcyclists gathered at Beach Park before riding to the Kern County Fairgrounds as part of the tradition that began in 1983. Participants brought toys and canned goods that will be distributed by the Bakersfield Salvation Army.

Eloina Mack and her family have participated in the toy run for the past six years, always looking for ways to volunteer in their community.

"We support the Salvation Army, and the toy run is about supporting the Salvation Army and the children during this time of the year. So we decided that we would participate every year, bring toys, bring canned foods for the cause," Mack said.

The Mack family enjoys shopping for toys they know children will love.

"To go shopping for the children is just a wonderful knowing that you're gonna get something cool that either a seven year old or an 11 year old is gonna love, but it always feels good to give," Mack said.

Motorcyclists came from across Kern County to participate. Dean Wicklund rode from Lake Isabella for the second year to be part of the event, calling it his way of giving back.

"I didn't have much when I was a kid, so giving back, it helps, you know, and I can finally do it, so I do it," Wicklund said. "It's our community coming together, helping our neighbors in need, and that's what makes Bakersfield so great."

The annual event is held every year on the second Sunday of December.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

