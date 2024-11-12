Bakersfield Veterans Day parade celebrates 105 years

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Thousands gathered to honor veterans, with community members and veterans sharing the importance of recognizing their service.



Thousands gathered in downtown Bakersfield for the 105th annual Veterans Day parade.

Community members emphasized the importance of recognizing veterans' sacrifices.

The Hernandez family honored their late grandfather, a Vietnam Army veteran.

Veterans like Benjamin Palmer and Ron Holdsworth shared why supporting veterans is crucial.

The event served as an opportunity to honor living veterans and pay tribute to the fallen.

Broadcast transcript:

Many community members and veterans gather together for this year's annual Veterans Day parade. This is the 105th year of the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Bakersfield. Thousands of people showed up for the men and women who have served.

Evelyn Castillo, is a community member and she says, "It's very important to thank our veterans because they sacrifice a lot and so do their families. It's important for us to recognize their hard work and sacrifice they did for our country."

Not only did the community show up to support our veterans but so did other local veterans. The Hernandez family came out to honor their grandfather, a Vietnam Army veteran who passed away this year. Both Josh and John are veterans who participate in the event, honoring all of their family's service.

Josh Hernandez, is a Navy veteran he says, "I think it's important to be out here on Veterans Day to show our military community that we support them and love and care for them."

Another one of those veterans is Benjamin Palmer who served 2 tours in Vietnam, and he told me why showing up and supporting fellow veterans is important.

Benjamin Palmer, is a Vietnam veteran and he says, "Well, because I'm a veteran and there's been times when people have forgotten veterans in this country and veterans are what keep this country going."

Ron Holdsworth is 103 years old. He was in the Royal Air Force, and he and many other veterans want to make sure the younger generations realize the importance of thanking military members for what they do and what they have done.

Community members say it is an opportunity to honor veterans still living and pay tribute to the fallen.

