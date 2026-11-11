Bakersfield veterans share support for Pete Hegseth amid impeachment effort

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the nation recognizes veterans for their service, a political debate over the leadership of the U.S. military is drawing reactions from some veterans here in Bakersfield.

Three local veterans say they support Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is facing an impeachment effort led by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

Jim Hudgins said he believes Hegseth has brought a renewed sense of purpose to the military.

“He’s the most recent guy that has put ethos back into the military. I think he should be kept,” Hudgins said.

Kurt Friebel also said he believes Hegseth should remain in the position.

“I think Pete should stay in because he’s been in it this far; he knows what the heck is going on,” Friebel said.

Dennis Roark, a U.S. Army veteran, shared that support.

“He’s doing a great job; I think he should stay in there, and it’s wrong what they’re trying to do to him,” Roark said.

Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of abusing his authority in connection with U.S. military operations in Iran and raising concerns about civilian casualties.

California State Senator Shannon Grove, who represents District 12, defended Hegseth, saying he was carrying out the president's orders to protect the country.

“From whether the cartel, Iran, a nuclear weapon, whatever it is, he was following orders and he should not be punished for that. And these are constitutional orders,” Grove said.

On Tuesday, November 10, the House voted 211-204 to send the impeachment resolution back to the Judiciary Committee. The vote was procedural and did not determine whether Hegseth should be impeached or resolve the allegations against him. The move effectively stalled the effort from reaching a full House vote.

The political debate could continue when Democrats take control of the House in January. Democratic leaders have indicated they plan to pursue further scrutiny of Hegseth and the Pentagon, though whether that will include another impeachment effort remains unclear.

For some local veterans, however, the debate also comes down to the personal and economic costs of war.

“It’s a shame that the gas prices have gone up, but we can live with that if we can have a safe America,” Friebel said.

For now, Hegseth remains in his position as defense secretary.

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