Bakersfield Vice Mayor Gonzales announces run for Assembly District 35

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales announced his campaign for California's Assembly District 35 seat, following Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains' recent congressional campaign announcement.

The Assembly district encompasses Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter, Wasco, Arvin, McFarland, and other portions of unincorporated Kern County.

Gonzales, who currently serves as both a Bakersfield City Council member and Vice Mayor, emphasized affordability concerns in his announcement.

"The costs of rent, groceries, gas, and basic necessities have skyrocketed. Wages in Kern County aren't keeping pace with inflation," Gonzales said.

"I am running for State Assembly because I want to help make our communities affordable again, build housing, invest in our schools, and keep communities safe," Gonzales said.

The primary election for this seat will be held on June 2, 2026.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

