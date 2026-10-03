Bakersfield voter registration deadline is Oct. 19 — here's what you need to know to cast your ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Election Day approaching, Bakersfield voters will soon start receiving their ballots. Online registration remains open through October 19.

As of September 2026, more than 200,000 Bakersfield residents were registered to vote, according to Kern County election officials.

To be eligible to vote, you must:



Be a U.S. citizen and California resident

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

Not be currently serving a state or federal prison sentence for a felony

Be mentally fit to vote

Camila Chavez, with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said voting wasn't a right that was always available to everyone — but today, she's encouraged to see more people from all backgrounds stepping up, making their voices heard, and taking part in the democratic process.

"Folks have had to fight for the right to vote: Women, Black people, people of color didn't have the right to vote," Chavez said.

After the deadline, voters may still cast a ballot through conditional voter registration, also known as same-day voting. That process allows eligible residents to sign up and vote in person at a vote center or elections office.

Voters must complete the required registration paperwork, submit a provisional ballot, and have their information verified before their vote is officially counted.

When asked why local organizations like the Dolores Huerta Foundation work around the clock to encourage political engagement, they say the answer is simple: every vote carries power, and every voice deserves to be heard.

"Whether it's a local politician on the school board, your city council, or our congressional representatives in DC, every single vote that they take...directly impacts our lives," Chavez said.

For more information about the measures and candidates that will be on your ballot, visit www.kernvote.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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