Bakersfield Ward 3 candidates Pedro Naveiras and Juan Carlos Llamas share their vision for the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Five candidates are competing for the Bakersfield City Council Ward 3 seat. Pedro Naveiras and Juan Carlos Llamas are among those sharing their priorities and plans for the community.

Llamas says his campaign is not about political labels or party lines.

"I used to believe I was left. I used to believe I was right. But the same people who promised to pass bills to protect us are passing bills that are affecting us," Llamas said.

Llamas says his focus is on advancing transparency measures for parents on what schools are teaching children in class.

"I believe a lot of people have their own faith and their own belief but it shouldn't violate what other people think is right," Llamas said.

Llamas also emphasizes the need to prioritize helping those in need in the community and providing them with affordable whole food options.

Naveiras, a prosecutor, says his decision to run comes from frustration with decisions made by both current and past Ward 3 councilmembers on major city issues.

"The inclination to say no to pretty much anything related to public safety has definitely caused a decline in the quality of life for Bakersfield," Naveiras said.

Naveiras says he will push for financial changes that call for stronger long-term city maintenance plans.

"It's not just the sewer that's just the most recent example. We'll increase police officers, fire fighters, with roadcrews," Naveiras said.

Three other candidates are also competing for the Ward 3 seat. A preview of the remaining candidates will be discussed starting next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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