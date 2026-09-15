Bakersfield Ward 4 city council race pits incumbent Bob Smith against challenger Ryan Crowl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four of the seven seats on the Bakersfield City Council are on the ballot this November, and the race for Ward 4 is shaping up to be one to watch.

Incumbent Bob Smith faces challenger Ryan Crowl in the contest for the Ward 4 council seat.

Smith has represented the ward since 2012 and says his campaign is centered on: street improvements, strengthening public safety, keeping water affordable for residents.

"I'm rerunning because I believe I've had great success. We finished the Centineal Corridor with no debt...gonna finish the Kern Bike Path next year. We hired 100 more police. We have more code enforcement," Smith said.

Safety remains a top priority for Smith heading into the election.

"It's all about safety for me. Bakersfield always ranks very high on dangerous cities for pedestrians and bicyclists and also for automobile accidents," Smith said.

Crowl, a newcomer to local politics, says a proposed utility rate increase motivated him to enter the race.

"I got into this race because I got the same letter everyone else in the city got this year - that the city wanted to triple the sewer rates - for maintenance concern about our wastewater treatment plants," Crowl said.

After facing the reality of increases in his own bills, Crowl says he wants to create the change he wants to see in local government.

"It's a combination of lack of responsibility on city staff for not doing their job and the city council for not holding them accountable," Crowl said.

Crowl has earned the endorsement of Congressman Vince Fong, who points to Crowl's business background and focus on budgeting and strategic planning as key strengths.

County officials are urging voters to cast their ballots before polls close on Election Day, November 3rd, to ensure every vote is counted on time.

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