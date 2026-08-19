Bakersfield woman, 21, faces murder charge after man found stabbed to death on White Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

Police say a 21-year-old woman is now facing a murder charge after a man was found stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon. 23ABC spoke to one neighbor who says they heard an argument taking place around the time of the incident.

“I remember around 2:30 p.m. when I was trying to put my daughter down for her nap, I did hear some arguing coming from next door. It didn’t sound too loud, nothing out of the ordinary.”

This neighbor, who wanted to keep her identity a secret, says she didn’t make much of it, that is, until hours later.

“Around 4:30, maybe 5, I did see multiple cops outside of this apartment, multiple detectives, and multiple family members standing outside the apartment,” they said.

It all started Monday afternoon around 3:30, when Bakersfield police were called to the 400 block of White Lane, an apartment complex, for reports of a man suffering of major stab wounds.

When officers and paramedics arrived, an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turning into a homicide investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Erionna Unique Russel, who was booked into the Kern County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

According to the resident, her neighbors only lived at the complex for about two months, and she does recall hearing them argue more than once but never thought much of it and didn’t have any interactions with them.

According to investigators, Russel and the victim knew each other, and police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

Russel is currently being held on $1,000,000 bail.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, call Bakersfield police at (661) 327-7111 if you have any information.

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