Bakersfield woman critically injured after being struck by car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and shot during a large gathering at Panorama Park in Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at approximately 2:51 a.m. on June 6, 2026, following a 911 call with unknown circumstances. Officers located an adult woman in the 600 block of Panorama Drive suffering from moderate to major injuries. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the incident originated from a large gathering at Panorama Park. During the gathering, a physical altercation occurred, resulting in numerous individuals standing in the roadway. The woman, who was among those standing in the roadway, was struck by a light-colored coupe traveling westbound on Panorama Drive. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene westbound on Panorama Drive.

Following the collision, gunfire was exchanged in the area. Investigators determined the woman, who had already been struck by the vehicle, also sustained a gunshot wound that medical personnel determined was not life-threatening. Investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

No additional victims have been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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