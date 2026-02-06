Bakersfield woman makes it her mission to keep local parks clean

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Madison Gadberry spends her free time doing something many people might overlook: picking up trash at parks throughout Bakersfield. The Bakersfield native has made it her personal mission to help keep Kern County clean, one piece of litter at a time.

Gadberry was recently preparing to start her cleanup efforts at Yokuts Park in Bakersfield, armed with trash bags and gloves. For her, this work is deeply personal.

"So the parks really have a heart, like a piece of me. And so I feel like cleaning up the trash. Even if it's just a little bit, it really impacts the environment. Everybody deserves a clean community, so I believe in cleaning up, doing my part," Gadberry said.

Growing up visiting parks with her family instilled in Gadberry a deep appreciation for these community spaces. That connection drives her commitment to maintaining them for others to enjoy.

Gadberry has developed a routine that allows her to maximize her impact. She tries to pick up trash whenever possible, making environmental stewardship a priority in her daily life.

"If I know I'm going somewhere, I take a trash bag with me and some gloves. So if I do have time within that, like, time period that I'll be there, I'll pick up trash, do what I can," Gadberry said.

Her dedication has been consistent for several years, and she still remembers one particularly successful cleanup effort from two years ago that stands out among all her volunteer work.

"Me, friends and individuals went to Heart Park, and we collected 65 bags of trash, and in total, it was 200 pounds," Gadberry said.

Beyond her individual efforts, Gadberry hopes her actions will inspire others to take similar steps in their own communities. She believes that small actions can create significant environmental change when more people get involved.

"Take a walk around your community or your parks and you will find trash. All you have to do is take a trash bag with you, have it in your car, and a pair of like, rubber latex gloves, and just pick it up. That's all you have to do, and that little bit can lead to big changes in our environment," Gadberry said.

To expand her impact, Gadberry maintains an Instagram account called Keep Kern Clean. Through this platform, she posts cleanup schedules and locations, encouraging more community members to join her efforts to maintain clean public spaces throughout the county.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

