Bakersfield's 10th annual Collector-Con

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield’s annual Collector-Con returns to the Mechanics Bank Convention Center for its 10th annual event, a must-see for collectors and fans alike.



The event gathers pop culture fans of all kinds for Kern County’s signature Collector-Con.

The two-day convention features a wide range of vendors selling toys, collectibles, and comics.

The event included highlights such as a cosplay contest and appearances by special guests and voice actors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People are racing to the Mechanic's Bank Arena for the 10th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con. This convention brought together cosplayers, collectors, and vendors.

“I almost trade for my personal collection stuff more at these things than I sell and that’s what it’s about if you make a buck then you make a buck, it’s fun,” says Bill West.

Like many at the convention, Bill West, owner of Bill and Kev’s Excellent Collectibles, has spent the last 5 years collecting vintage toys, with a special focus on rare, mint-condition treasures from the 80’s.

“You know why is this around not torn up and split and everything,” continues Bill.

He shared that this is his third year at Collector Con, a journey that began when he and his brother started collecting toys they had or wished they had growing up. As their collection grew, they decided to open a store in Palmdale.

The convention buzzed with vendors showcasing everything from handmade art and plush toys to collectible items, whether they were toy cars or the real thing.

Attendees flocked to meet special guests and artists, with many arriving in impressive cosplay outfits.

“I’m I like coming more to see the cosplayers but also the voice actors that come every once in a while to see our little city, it’s really nice,” says Abrianna.

Abrianna Rodriguez and her sister Natalie, both cosplaying as characters from Genshin Impact, made the perfect duo and decided to attend the convention together.

“So in the video game, they link up and they decide to fight off most of the bad guys together,” says Abrianna.

Abrianna tells me it’s her 2nd year coming to Collector-Con and she believes it’s more than just a fun event.

“The collector con brings us all together and you can see more of your economy growing,” says Abrianna.

Bakersfield collector-con last until August 18th on Sunday at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

