Bakersfield’s 2025 Black American History Parade

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The community gathered in downtown Bakersfield, near the Bakersfield Community House, to celebrate the Black American History Parade.



On Saturday, downtown Bakersfield came alive with the vibrant energy of the 2025 Black American History Parade. This event is not just a parade, it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of heritage, community, and unity, bringing together people from all walks of life to honor Black history and culture.

“It’s really just a gigantic celebration of us being together and making unification happen out front for everybody to see,” says Jovon Dangerfield, a community activist and the Master of Ceremonies for the event. Dangerfield, known for his passionate advocacy in the community, played a key role in energizing the crowd alongside local music legend DJ Ace.

“DJ Ace, this is one of the most legendary G DJ’s, one of the most legendary icons in the city,” Dangerfield adds, showing deep respect for the local music scene and the talent that continues to shape the community's cultural landscape. Together, Dangerfield and DJ Ace sparked excitement and enthusiasm as the parade made its way through the streets of Bakersfield.

For Jovon, this event holds special meaning as it provides an opportunity for younger generations to connect with their heritage. “It’s really gonna be a part of the legacy that we give the next generation so they can come up and they can love each other and they can honor each other and do what they need to do,” he says, emphasizing the importance of passing down the celebration of Black heritage.

The parade featured a diverse array of participants from various organizations, each contributing to the richness of the event. Among the participants were groups like No Woman Left Behind, The NAACP, Amazon Workers, Sequoia Middle School, and numerous local Kern County dance teams and performance groups, all coming together to make their presence known and celebrate their shared history.

As the parade continued, Dangerfield spotted Clyde McGregor, CEO of CMAC Productions Entertainment, in attendance. McGregor’s presence at the event highlighted the changing narrative of Bakersfield, a city often regarded as a place where “things don’t happen.”

“We’re changing the culture,” Dangerfield declares. “They say this is the city where things don’t happen, the city where people don’t come, but you got cats like this changing the narrative of the city forever. This is our city. This is our time.”

For McGregor, being part of events like the parade is deeply personal. “Black people have made a huge impact on the United States of America, and so we have to continue to understand that, cherish that, and so that’s why I’ll always be out here as long as I can, every year, I’m here,” McGregor says, reflecting on the significance of honoring Black contributions to the nation’s history.

The 2025 Black American History Parade in Bakersfield was more than just a celebration, it was a powerful statement of unity, pride, and cultural pride, showcasing the rich history and ongoing contributions of the Black community in the city and beyond.

