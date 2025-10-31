Bakersfield’s beloved Smith’s Bakery marks 80 years of sweet tradition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The bells at Smith’s Bakery ring bright and early on Union Avenue, a sound that’s been part of Bakersfield mornings for 80 years.

While most people are just starting their day, grabbing a donut or pastry, owner Jim Balmain has already been hard at work for hours.

But what is it about being a baker that gets Balmain up in the morning?

"Well, it's basically people are number one," he said.

His father, Roy Balmain, and business partner Howard Smith opened the shop in 1945. Jim took over in the 1980s alongside his wife, Jacque — continuing a family legacy that’s now synonymous with community and comfort.

“The rest is history,” Balmain said with a smile.

Every morning around 5:30 a.m., Balmain and his team of bakers get to work kneading, baking, and frosting the treats that have kept customers coming back for decades.

“It’s nice to be part of the whole community,” he said. “It’s a wonderful community, and to be part of it is fun.”

Among the cakes, pies, and pastries lining the shelves, the bakery’s most famous treat is the signature smiley face cookie— an idea that came from Jim’s father.

“Many years ago, a fellow designed the happy face but never copyrighted it,” Balmain explained. “So my dad got the idea of making a happy face cookie."

Smith’s Bakery has long been a local favorite, but its legacy stretches far beyond Bakersfield. Balmain once served as president of the American Bakers Association, traveling internationally to represent his craft. He’s also an author — his children’s book Ollie the Alliog is available for purchase right inside the bakery.

And this isn’t Balmain’s first brush with television fame. Years ago, he hosted a cake-decorating show on Channel 10 alongside anchor Don Rodewald.

Through all the changes over the decades, Balmain says one thing has remained the same — take care of people, and your business will thrive.

Employees like Steven, who started in cleanup six years ago before moving up. He said the bakery is more than a workplace, “I love it."

Balmain laughed when asked if he plans to retire anytime soon. “No,” he said. “My wife still has a credit card.”

With a sense of humor and a heart for his community, Balmain says the secret to his success is simple: “I enjoy making things, and I enjoy making people happy. If I can do those things, then it’s worthwhile.”

Yet another reason, as always, to support your local Smith’s Bakery in Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

