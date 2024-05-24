Bakersfield's Cemeteries honor all fallen soldiers with a new operation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Operation Headstone is process where all cemeteries in Bakersfield go around and look for all veterans who don't have a headstone.



Directors of Cemeteries coming together to remember those who served

There are 500 veterans unmarked and without a headstone within the 4 Bakersfield cemeteries

Operation Headstone plans to service all veterans without recognition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In 2020 due to Covid-19 a program that was sought out to honor veterans was halted. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter, this year all 4 cemeteries will honor veterans with Operation Headstone

On Thursday, Union Cemetery played host to directors from all of Bakersfield's cemeteries who came together to host the kick-off of Operation Headstone... with support from city officials and community leaders.

Evangeline one of the performers said "It's important to me because of all the veterans who died or at least served in all the wars that made it so I could be free in my country.

Memorial Day is a chance to remember and honor our military personnel, who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

Karen Goh Major of Bakersfield says "Today we are honoring those patriots who have unmarked graves. Through Operation Headstone providing a way where their service can be recognized while their graves might be unmarked, we know that the hearts of our patriots are marked with purpose."

The directors of the cemeteries have agreed to bring this project back to life... as a way to ensure that their service will never be forgotten.

Jim Lamar President of Greenlawn Funeral Cemeteries mentions "It's so critical you know as you walk through a cemetery and you see a grave without a marker. You think that no one is there but when you place a flag, because a veteran is there it's a reminder that they shouldn't be forgotten. It's our chance to remind them even if their family isn't around anymore, that they are remembered and not forgotten for there sacrifice.

500 veterans in Bakersfield's four cemeteries are laid to rest without a headstone.

With Memorial Day soon approaching it is time to reflect and honor those who have served our country I'm your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter Eric J. Dockery.

