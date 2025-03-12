Bay Area Toll Authorities warn of toll scams, seeking victims in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Bay Area Toll Authority aim to raise awareness about toll scams, while residents of Bakersfield share their experiences.



Victims of these scams in Bakersfield are being sought to share their experiences.

The goal is to educate the public and help prevent further toll-related fraud.

The agencies emphasize that legitimate toll authorities never request payment via text messages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have received texts saying you have an unpaid toll. However, this could be a scam that you should watch out for.

These text messages say that your vehicle failed to make a toll payment but doesn't say where. And you must pay a fine to keep your license, and if you don't... you'll face penalties or legal actions.

23ABC Example of Toll Scam text

John Goodwin, is a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Bay Area Toll Authority and he says, "Over the course of the last year plus, there's rather a pattern of high activity for 4 or 5 weeks, and things subside for a few weeks, then it comes back in a new mutation, I don't think we've seen the last of this."

Goodwin says the text scams have been vexing legitimate toll agencies for over a year now.

The Bay Area Toll Authority manages the toll revenues from the Bay Area's seven state-owned bridges and also manages FasTrak, the electronic toll payment system.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Madi Vollmer interviewing John Goodwin, the spokesperson with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Bay Area Toll Authority about the toll scams

"The fact is neither we at the Bay Area Toll Authority nor another legitimate toll agency anywhere in the country is going to request payment via text and a link to a website. We simply don't do business that way." Goodwin said.

Fabian Huerta lives in Bakersfield. Though the city doesn't have any toll lanes, roads, or express lanes, Fabian also received the scam texts. "I knew it was a scam because it was like on a freeway I haven't been on in a while. And it said I was there the day before, the day before I was even in town. I just knew it was a scam. It almost got me because it sounds pretty real." He said.

Goodwin says that over this last year, they have seen scammers become more sophisticated, and texts looking more realistic. If you have clicked on the link, contact your bank or card carrier.

Goodwin says that most of these text messages have been traced back to offshore locations, including Hong Kong, Russia, and the Philippines.

Toll authorities urge all mobile device carriers who received this text to delete the text and report it as junk.

If you are a part of the FasTrak system and need to make a payment, the legitimate way to do so is online at BayAreaFasTrak.org or by phone at (877) 229-8655 (877) BAYTOLL.

Remember, the best way to avoid being the victim of a scam is by not clicking on a suspicious text. You can file a complaint at www.ic3.com.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

