BC FOOTBALL: Tyler Thompson Promoted to Head Coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tyler Thompson, last season's defensive coordinator for the renegades is now taking the next step as head football coach. He is a former alumni and wants to bring the fans back to Memorial Stadium.



Thompson served under the organization since 2014.

Press conference was held at the new BC Gymnasium.

The Renegades are still looking for a replacement for Defensive Coordinator.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield College is moving in a new direction with its football program. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Tyler Thompson was originally the Defensive Coordinator, and now he's moving up the ladder and plans to take the team to new heights.

The university recently cut ties with former head coach R. Todd Littlejohn, and went on a search for a replacement before the start of the season. They shuffled through 60 candidates but after deliberation realized their answer was already home.

Tyler Thompson Bakersfield College Football Head Coach said "I think it gave me a little bit of an advantage. I guess, but it was a surreal moment. Obviously your real connected to the program. I never really pictured myself to be in this role. Everything kind of happened so fast and you get in the position and you're like okay after today is over its time to go its time to work!"

Thompson started his career at BC as a student-athlete, left the university, and later returned as a defensive coordinator. Thompson originally coached under Littlejohn.

In a statement from Former Head Coach Littlejohn, he said "The university parted ways with me, but I do have very fond memories of being on the field with the guys. I'll never forget them. The guys were my everything, and watching them grow and prosper into the men they are today made me a proud coach. I hope the renegade's nation never forgets the times we had together. At this point I'd like to officially say goodbye to the fans and team."

"You know the one thing Coach Littlejohn was great with was being good with the kids. He had a great relationship with the team, he had a great rapport with them and you could see that. They way they treated him and acting around him." said Thompson.

Thompson tells me he plans on continuing the legacy and traditions that have been set before him and plans to keep the renegades' chemistry alive. Reggie Bolton the Athletic Director tells me he remembers coaching Thompson and he saw then that he was meant for greatness...now he hopes to bring that to the football squad.

Reggie Bolton BC Athletic Director said "Well the biggest thing, like Tyler said is we have to go find players. We have to go out and find the right players that fit in this program. One of the things I tell all our student athletes is a standard is a standard. We have a standard here. You must operate above the line which means your working towards high performance."

Since Thompson has already been a gade, his coaching staff is confident in his performance and ready for the season to watch him prosper.

"Getting to coach with a guy of his caliber and just kind of going through the same stages of life. It was definitely a contributing factor for me wanting to come back to begin with. Now after working together the last couple of seasons, in my opinion we are really good friends. So I've got nothing but confidence on what we are going to do with him leading the deal." said Seth Damron Offensive Coordinator

The start of the season is still unknown but Thompson plans on getting the ball rolling and starting conditioning. Thompson says "Ultimately its how you prepare, If you put kids in a tough environment that's what your going to get on Saturday night."

"Were establishing a culture of winning. A culture of development and success. We want our student athletes to know, when they come to BC they understand they are going to get a first class four year level experience at a two year community college level." said Bolton

The Renegades are still looking for a new defensive coordinator to replace Thompson. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



