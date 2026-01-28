BCSD Board votes to increase pay to $3,000 per month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District Board of Education voted Tuesday night to increase monthly compensation for board members from $787 to $3,000, aligning with updated state law that allows higher pay for the first time in 40 years.

The board approved the increase with one member casting the sole opposing vote. The change brings the district in line with new state compensation guidelines and follows similar moves by other California school districts.

"The levels authorized were deemed needed by the legislature to: Catch up with 40 years of inflation, Be more equitable and inclusive in terms of better enabling candidates from all segments of the community to run for office," the district said in a statement.

With more than 26,000 students in average daily attendance, state law allows the district to compensate board members up to $3,000 per month under California Education Code Section 35120.

Other districts across California have implemented similar increases. Fresno board members voted to more than double their monthly stipend to $4,500. Stockton Unified approved a fourfold increase, raising pay to $3,000 monthly.

Under state law, school board members are allowed to receive monthly stipends but are not required to accept them. The law also permits pay reductions based on meeting attendance.

The resolution includes a safeguard that automatically reduces board members' pay to $2,000 per month if student attendance falls below 25,000.

The new compensation will take effect this month.

