BCSD workers push back on 1% raise after board's 281% stipend increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Classified employees at the Bakersfield City School District are pushing back against a proposed 1% pay raise, saying it falls far short of what they deserve, especially after board members recently voted to increase their own monthly stipends from $787 to $3,000.

Classified employees spoke out at Tuesday's board meeting, with many teachers standing alongside them in solidarity.

Kayla Furgison, a BCSD teacher, said the offer sends the wrong message.

"The raise that was offered was 1%. I can't see that as anything other than insulting," Furgison said.

Furgison also addressed classified workers directly during the meeting.

"Thank you, guys, for everything you do. Thank you. I can't do me without you," Furgison said.

Speakers described wages as "bottom of the barrel," saying many classified workers take on second jobs just to make ends meet. They also pointed to the contrast between the 1% raise offered to staff and the board's decision to approve the maximum stipend allowed under state law — a 281% increase.

Curt Lanning, a BCSD special education teacher, urged the board to act.

"You have the responsibility and the ability to do better," Lanning said.

Dinah Jimenez, president of the California School Employees Association Chapter 48, which represents classified employees, said the board's decision to raise its own stipends shows that funding can be found when it is a priority.

"Offering our classified employees only 1% is disheartening; it does not reflect the value of their work. You should be ashamed," Jimenez said.

"This is not a fair situation," Jimenez said.

Jimenez says the union's ninth negotiation session of the year is scheduled for Friday, March 6, and no agreement has been reached so far.

"We deserve a fair raise, and we deserve it now," Jimenez said.

I spoke with Jimenez off camera. She says they hope the board takes their concerns seriously and that progress can be made at the next bargaining session on March 6.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

