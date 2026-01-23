Be Finally Free's 8th Annual Candlelight Vigil for those lost to drug addiction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The non-profit Be Finally Free lit up the darkness with a moving Candlelight Vigil—honoring those lost to drug addiction. The organization stands with those rebuilding their lives, hoping this powerful gathering inspires others to seek recovery.

This marks the eighth year the community has come together for this event. According to Debbie Ormonde, more than 200 posters were displayed, honoring those who were lost and celebrating those who turned their lives around—all with the hope of inspiring others to make a change.

Debbie Ormonde President and Founder of Be Finally Free said "Most of them I've either known or worked with over my 16 years as founder for Be Finally Free. I've either worked along side of them in classes and watched their lives transform. Now many of them are working beside me now and are 10 years clean. Then there are others in there, who were in my same classes and passed away. That can be devastating and heart breaking but I always love that we can remember them. That's what tonight is about remembering those we have lost."

Family members of those who were lost came together to honor and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

Noemy Rojo Community Member said "My childs' father recently passed away, it hasn't even been a half year yet. It means a lot just to see his name out here and have people still representing him. Keeping his name alive will always remind bring back memories of him. Yes, he Is not here but our memories will keep him alive forever."

Other community members acknowledged their harmful habits and are working to rebuild not only their lives, but also the relationships they lost with loved ones.

Gilberto Torres Community Member said "A lot of these people don't have anything when they are out here in these streets. Or they refuse to ask for help or anything like that. I really thank the lord for giving me the chance to be here with my family. Especially after the damage I've done its surreal."

Throughout the night, community members walked through the park in remembrance of those who were lost and in support of those rebuilding their lives, sharing testimonies and reminding others that change is possible.

"Stop thinking about it, and pick up the phone and call. It's really easy to talk about it but you have to go and do the action. We will be there to stand by you, walk with you, and guide you." said Ormonde

Organizers want this vigil to stand as a reminder for residents that your community is here to support you through the roughest times, with hopes to save one member at a time.



