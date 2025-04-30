BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 'Be Kind to your Mind' during Mental Health Awareness Month



The County Administrative building will be lit up with lime green lights in May to raise awareness for mental health

Free admission to the CALM Zoo on Saturday, May 3rd, from 9 am to 3 pm, with free activities for the entire family

For more information on activities this month, go to kernbhrs.org

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

'Break the Stigma' has given way to 'Be Kind to your Mind' as we mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness month. Lou Groce, the public information officer for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (KernBHRS), joined us in Studio B on Tuesday to talk about the outreach and education events and activities across Kern County, beginning with an 'uplighting' event at the County Administrative building on Truxtun Avenue downtown.

The offices will be lit up with lime green lights to raise awareness for mental health.

Also, Family Day at CALM is scheduled for Saturday, May 3rd, and will provide free admission from 9 am to 3 pm with interactive family activities, including coloring stations, Mother’s Day card opportunities, laughing yoga, Polynesian dance performances, and more!

For more events, check out their website at kernbhrs.org.

