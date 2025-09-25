Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beef prices surge as cattle herd hits lowest level since 1951

Local meat market adjusts as beef prices soar
Muska Olumi
Fresco Meat Market grand opening on California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rising beef prices are squeezing both consumers and local businesses as the U.S. cattle herd reaches its smallest size in more than 70 years.

Pedro Aguilar, owner of Fresco Meat Market, has watched beef prices fluctuate dramatically throughout 2025, with some items jumping by a full dollar in just one week.

"It went up one week, actually, it went up one whole dollar, one of the items, one whole dollar in one week. Usually, you don't see the rise like that so quick, but it went up one whole dollar in one week and it kept going up," Aguilar said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ground beef prices rose 11.5% and beef steak prices increased 12% compared to this time last year. Aguilar says a chuck roll of Angus that used to sell for $3.99 per pound now costs twice that price.

"You see it impacts the customer because you're a little bit tight on money and you don't spend as much," Aguilar said.

The price increases stem from basic supply and demand economics. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that as of early 2025, the U.S. cattle herd was at its lowest level since 1951.

"So it's the lowest in years, the amount of herds and cows that are available," Aguilar said.

To keep his business afloat, Aguilar has had to diversify his offerings.

"We are selling now fried fish, and that has helped us stabilize the brunt of what has been happening. So that's helping us stay afloat," Aguilar said.

Aguilar isn't sure when beef prices will return to normal but hopes for the sake of his business and customers that it happens soon.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

