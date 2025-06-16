Behind the 2025 PIT count numbers

A new report on homelessness in Kern County shows a slight improvement in overall numbers—but local leaders say there’s still a long way to go.

The Bakersfield-Kern Regional 2025 Point-In-Time (PIT) Count reveals a 2.3% decrease in total homelessness compared to 2024. However, the majority of people experiencing homelessness remain unsheltered.

“I think the report highlights that we still have a majority unsheltered during the period PIT count, so we’re still seeing quite a few individuals that are on the streets,” said Lauren Skidmore, CEO of Open Door Network.

Open Door Network provides shelter and support services for people experiencing homelessness and domestic violence in the region. Skidmore says the modest improvement may be linked to recent investments in housing and services.

“We know that over the last few years we’ve put a lot of money, time, new programs, new beds into place, and we’re hoping we’re seeing the fruits of that labor.”

While homelessness slightly declined this year, the community is still recovering from a significant spike—between 2023 and 2024, there was a 37% increase. Experts say one of the biggest ongoing challenges is affordable housing.

“Rents are still high, right, and incomes have stayed flat," said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County. "That would be a mistake to stop any funding into communities because then you would have the opposite right, because instead of decreasing, you're going to increase it even more.”

Baldovinos warns that any cuts in state funding for shelter operations and navigation centers could undo recent progress.

For those currently struggling and at risk of becoming homeless, Skidmore says help is available.

“And then we need to support prevention and diversion strategies, keeping people out of homelessness, keeping them out of the homeless shelters and ensuring that they stay in their homes,” she said.

Anyone in need is encouraged to call 2-1-1 to be connected with local homeless prevention programs.

If you’re looking to make a difference, Skidmore says any of Bakersfield’s four homeless shelters are in need of volunteers and financial support.

