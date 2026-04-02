Cesar Chavez mural in Downtown Bakersfield vandalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Cesar Chavez Mural in Downtown Bakersfield has been defaced.

The mural at the northeast corner of 18th and L streets in Downtown Bakersfield now reads "believe survivors" in gold spray paint across the nose of Chavez.

This comes after multiple allegations of Chavez sexually assaulting young girls and Dolores Huerta during the pivotal times of the farmworker labor movement, which birthed the UFW.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE CHAVEZ ALLEGATIONS BELOW:

Allegations against Chavez rock farm labor movement

It is unclear when the vandalism to the mural occurred.

23ABC has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more details and if a report has been filed.

Since the allegations of sexual misconduct have been brought to light, cities across America have been renaming streets, removing monuments and painting over murals that paid tribute to Chavez.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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