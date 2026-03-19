Cesar Chavez accused of sexual abuse in report, prompting changes statewide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A recent investigation by The New York Times is raising new allegations against civil rights leader Cesar Chavez, sending shockwaves through California and the farmworker movement he helped build.

The report details claims of sexual abuse and misconduct dating back nearly 60 years, including allegations from United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta.

According to the investigation, Huerta alleges Chavez manipulated her into sexual relationships, including instances she describes as forced. She claims those encounters resulted in children whom she kept secret and arranged to be raised by other families.

Huerta’s account is one of several outlined in the report.

Two women told The New York Times that Chavez began grooming them at young ages, including allegations of inappropriate touching and being invited to his office at La Paz, the historic headquarters of the farmworker movement in Kern County.

One woman alleged the abuse continued for years and said that at age 15, Chavez arranged for her to stay at a motel during a United Farm Workers march, where she alleges he raped her.

Another woman alleged that at 19, Chavez propositioned her, suggesting he could use his influence to help her in exchange for a sexual relationship.

The women told the newspaper they remained silent for decades out of fear that speaking out would harm the farmworker rights movement. Some said recent discussions, including a proposed effort to rename H Street in Bakersfield after Chavez, contributed to their decision to come forward.

In response to the allegations, members of the Chavez family released a statement expressing support for those speaking out.

“We wish peace and healing to the survivors and commend their courage to come forward,” the family said in part. “As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse.”

The statement also acknowledged Chavez’s legacy, saying the family carries “memories of the person we knew” and his contributions that “matter deeply to many people.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the allegations during a press conference, saying the state must reflect on Chavez’s legacy and the broader movement.

“This is a farmworkers movement that was much bigger than one man,” Newsom said.

The fallout is already impacting decisions across California.

The City of Bakersfield announced it is halting efforts to rename H Street after Chavez in light of the allegations.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla also said he plans to rework legislation that would establish a Chavez National Park.

Meanwhile, the United Farm Workers Foundation announced it will not participate in Cesar Chavez Day events this year.

At the Cesar Chavez National Monument in Kern County, officials said scheduled school tours for the week have been canceled.

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