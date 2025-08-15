Beyond The Stars No Limit is hosting a back to school drive for the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On August 16th, parents, students, and friends are invited to the MLK community center for a day filled of preparing & providing students with the essentials they need for the school year.

Beyond the Stars No Limit is a local organization that is hosting a Mental Health Check In for students across Kern County. This is their second year they hosted this event where they provide students with the supplies and resources to have a success year.

This event is a family centered event that addresses mental health awareness and back to school readiness. Bringing educators, youth advocates, mental health providers all in one space to uplift and equip the community with the essentials they need to succeed.

Destinee Jones Administrator Assistant for Beyond The Stars No Limit said "We're here to be a village to the Bakersfield community. Here to relieve a lot of stress that comes with the beginning of the school year. As a parent we stress a lot about the supplies, down to the clothing. With this event we want to take away as many stressors as possible. To help our families throughout the school year."

This event will be available for students in elementary school all the way to high school. They will have a few giveaways, but one of the most helpful one will be the first 100 students who attend will receive a brand new backpack filled with school supplies.

Tyra Seybert Vice President at Beyond The Stars No Limit said "We're just happy to be here, to be able to offer free services. When I was a kid they weren't as easy to come by, I am sure all people can relate from different backgrounds. My mom was working two full time jobs, very busy. Just being able to go to a community event that is free for all ages to take what you need would've been a lot easier."

The organization wants to be that helping hand for community members not just the students. Offering a few services that will benefit the adults while their children have fun.

Jones said "With Beyond the Stars all of our services here are actually free. If you know anyone who could benefit from mentoring or counseling. Or as a parent wanting to build that bridge of communication back with your team. That's what we are here for to be a village and hold your hand in that transition phase."

This event is free and open to the community. They will be hosting it at the MLK Recreation Center in Bakersfield on Saturday August 16.

