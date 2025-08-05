BGCKC receives a grant to further students education about the workforce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BGCKC received an $70,000 community grant from Taco Bell to educate high school students about the workforce. Its a 10-week-course teaching them core principles to become a thriving member of society.

Students in the community have just been given a new chance to receive the teaching they need to enter the workforce. Taco Bell donated $70,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County to help uplift the youth in their community.

Many teens in Kern County need help in developing critical job skills. Taco Bell is set to prepare teens in the community for the workforce, providing them with relevant job skills, professional development opportunities, and access to employment resources.

Ruth Miranda Senior Area Program Director at the BGCKC said "It's a program that not only helps students build their skills in the industry. It also helps our community, because we partner with businesses around Kern County. They benefit from having an intern who will help them out during the summer."

This program is set aside for their students 15 and older who are looking to enter the workforce or learn more about the industries they are interested in. They accept close to 200 students in the program, and some finish the course with a paid internship.

Chris Molina Director of Operations and Safety said "One of the things we understand that in the school system there is so much they have to teach already and learn. I think this allows us to provide a different aspect of what is out in the real world. We really get to dive in and focus on resume building and the applications, so when they are standing in that room they can feel more confident."

Molina tells me this program has helped many students learn how to manage their money, and take control of their lives.

"Everyone's background is different, every child we serve in Kern County is different. Some of the feedback we've received is some of the students have their own income to buy their back to school clothes especially with school right around the corner. They feel proud getting that first paycheck and to be able to tell their parents they'll buy dinner tonight. Those are those moments that are meaningful to us." said Molina

Taco Bell has awarded a record breaking 28 million in community grants this year, and don't plan on stopping. If you are interested in joining their 2026 program you can reach out to the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County at their website BGCKC.org.

