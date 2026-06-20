Bicyclist killed on South H Street in Bakersfield; driver arrested for DUI at scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the 4800 block of South H Street in Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the location at 1:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male down in the roadway suffering from major injuries. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the No. 2 traffic lane wearing dark clothing when a southbound vehicle struck him from behind. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Speed and intoxication were not factors for the driver. The impairment of the bicyclist is pending toxicology results.

The 4800 block of South H Street is a north/south roadway with 2 lanes of traffic in each direction, separated by a raised concrete center divider.

During the investigation, a second driver, 35-year-old Franklin Rivas, drove around emergency vehicles with lights activated that were blocking the roadway and into the collision scene. Rivas was found to be heavily intoxicated and was arrested for DUI. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Lerdo Detention Center on DUI-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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