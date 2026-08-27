Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California expands mentorship program to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California is expanding its one-on-one mentorship program to Kern County and is looking for adult volunteers and business partners to support local youth.

The nonprofit, which has been mentoring young people for more than 50 years, currently serves Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties. CEO Diane Phakonekham said Kern County has long been a priority for the organization.

"We're currently serving Madera, Fresno Kings, and Tary County, Kern County was on the list. It's a place where the board members and I knew that we had to serve that area, so it's always been on radar," Phakonekham said.

The program creates matches between adult volunteers and children ages 6 through 18. Shannon Pamiza, Vice President of Community Development of South Valley, said the community needs this kind of support.

"Kern County deserves a program like this. Our young people in, you know, all of Kern County deserve a program. One more adult that's in their corner, that's consistent, that's carrying, that way will be there for them," Pamiza said.

Phakonekham said the goal is to broaden children's perspectives through a variety of programs.

"Show the children beyond their circumstances, beyond their neighborhood, just exposure to life. So that's our community-based program. We have our lunch buddy program where you have lunch with a child once a week at the elementary site. You got to eat. Why not you put the child and be there for them," Phakonekham said.

Children's safety is the organization's top priority. Phakonekham said the vetting process for volunteers goes well beyond a standard background check.

"We do fingerprinting, interviews. We want to make sure your child's safe. What makes us unique from other mentoring organization is that we have a match support specialist. They're going to be there from beginning to end. They make sure to do check-in balances. We do pre-in-post survey. There's so much that goes into the match because we want to make sure it's successful," Phakonekham said.

The organization is also seeking partnerships with businesses in Kern County. Those interested in volunteering or partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California can reach out to the organization directly.

Phakonekham said the mission is simple.

"Want to find an adult, someone to be there for the children, to let them know and give them hope and be in their corner. So that's what Big Brother's big sister's about," Phakonekham said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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